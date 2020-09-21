Swiss report 1,095 new coronavirus cases
The number of people tested positive for infections with the new coronavirus has risen by 1,095, data from Switzerland’s public health agency showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It has now reported 50,378 cases, up from 49,283 on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,770 from 1,765 people. The agency has stopped reporting new cases on weekends.
The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New cases peaked at 1,464 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.
