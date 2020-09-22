France's Macron says U.S. maximum pressure on Iran not working

The United States’ maximum pressure campaign on Iran has so far failed, France’s president said on Tuesday, and he dismissed U.S. efforts to restore U.N. sanctions against Tehran because Washington had left the 2015 nuclear deal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The maximum pressure strategy, which has been under way for several years, has not at this stage made it possible to end Iran’s destabilising activities or to ensure that it will not be able to acquire nuclear weapons,” Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“This is why France, along with its German and British partners, will maintain its demand for the full implementation of the 2015 Vienna Agreement and will not accept the violations committed by Iran.”