Spain announces new state of emergency as COVID infections soar

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and banning travel between regions in some cases, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The measures go into force from Sunday night and will require all regions except the Canary Islands to impose a nighttime curfew and limit the number of people allowed to meet to six.

“We are living in an extreme situation ... it is the most serious health crisis in the last century,” he told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

Catalonia was one of the first regions on Sunday to use the new legislation to impose a curfew, which will take effect at 10 p.m. Establishments open to the public will have to close at 9 p.m.

Police were patrolling the city before the curfew took effect and locals welcomed the new rule.

“I believe that in a certain way a measure had to be taken because everything was getting a little out of control,” said vocational training teacher Paula. “I think more measures will come, but it’s a good start.”

Other regions that announced curfews from Sunday night included Cantabria and La Rioja.