Death toll after shooting in Vienna increasing to two
The death toll among civilians after the shooting incident in Vienna has increased to two persons, Mayor of the Austrian capital Michael Ludwig says on the air with the ORF-2 TV Channel, Trend reports citing TASS.
"A woman died from the suffered wound," the Mayor said.
One fatal case was reported earlier. A large-scale search operation continues in the capital of Austria.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC hopes for day to come when FC will base in territories occupied 30 years ago
We are with you 24 hours a day whatever our duty is - President of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges
We, as the Turkic Council and the Turkic world, have stood by brotherly Azerbaijan - Turkic Council SecGen
Situation in occupied territories is deplorable, all our historical, religious sites destroyed, desecrated - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has great prospects for development of renewable energy sector in Nagorno-Karabakh region