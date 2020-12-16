UK records another 25,161 coronavirus cases, 612 deaths

Another 25,161 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,913,277, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 612 to 65,520, the data showed.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to keep Christmas celebrations "short" and "small" to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus over the festive period.

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases, the British government has maintained its previous decision to relax restriction rules for Christmas, between Dec. 23 to 27, allowing up to three households to get together in homes and places of worship in England.