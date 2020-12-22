EU clears Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for first inoculations

The European Union geared up to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19 just after Christmas after the shot developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech cleared regulatory hurdles on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

European Union countries including Germany, France, Austria and Italy have said they plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month.

Having secured a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Commission gave final approval on Monday evening to the EU’s first COVID-19 vaccine.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said doses would be available for all EU countries, at the same time and on the same conditions.

“Today we add an important chapter to a European success story. We approved the first safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19. More vaccines will come soon,” she said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said here they are ready to immediately ship initial doses of the vaccine, branded in the EU as Comirnaty, to the 27 EU member states.

Vaccine doses for Europe will be produced in BioNTech’s manufacturing sites in Germany, and Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium, the companies said.