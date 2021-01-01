Brexit: United Kingdom exits EU's orbit after 48 years
The United Kingdom left the European Union’s orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of empire, Trend reports citing Reuters.
At 2300 GMT, the Brexit transition period - which preserved de-facto EU membership after the UK formally left the EU on Jan. 31 - expired.
The United Kingdom joined the precursor to the EU on Jan. 1, 1973.
