High number of trucks being stopped on UK-EU border
A high number of vehicles travelling from Britain to France have been refused entry or delayed due to having the incorrect paperwork after Brexit, logistics group DFDS said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Trade flows between Britain and the European Union have remained low this week after many companies stockpiled goods in late 2020 to avoid having to cross the new customs border in the first week after Britain left the EU’s orbit on Dec. 31.
“We are experiencing a high volume of vehicles being refused and delayed at the Ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover, due to incorrect paperwork being presented at check-in,” DFDS said on Twitter.
Latest
Our glorious victory demonstrated our strong resolve, strong determination of our people to whole world - President Aliyev
Oil Fund's resources have increased, Azerbaijan has been able to save its foreign exchange reserves - President Aliyev
Henceforth, residential complexes for Azerbaijani IDPs to be built in liberated territories - state committee
Armenian foreign minister has gone to Khankandi. What in the world are you doing there? - President Aliyev
If Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem - President Aliyev
If companies that illegally exploited our gold, other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court - President Aliyev
Former places of destroyed residential buildings in Ganja should be turned into memorial complexes - President Aliyev
Peacekeeping forces now engaged in humanitarian work, although this function was not established in Nov. 10 statement - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan is among top 10 most reformist countries. So the so-called economists, open your eyes, have a look - President Aliyev
Institute of Chemistry of Turkmenistan becomes first research institution switched to self-financing
Nizami Ganjavi's enormous contribution to cultural heritage of world is why 2021 announced year of Nizami Ganjavi