Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Albania

Heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions in the past few days have caused landslides and flooding across Albania as authorities are closely monitoring the situation, the country's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Albanian Armed Forces are engaged in the most affected areas across the country to intervene and help residents stranded in flooded areas, the ministry said in a press release.

There are no immediate reports on any deaths or property damages, it said.

Shkodra and Lezha regions in the northwest are the worst-hit area by the heavy rainfall. The ministry reported that nearly 7,000 acres of land are under water in the two regions.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Edi Rama visited the city of Lezha. According to him, the damages caused by landslides and flooding this year "are minimal compared to those back in 2010" despite heavier rains recorded.

Lezha mayor Pjerin Ndreu said authorities have evacuated 40 families to safer areas.

Bad weather and colder temperatures are expected to continue next week, according to weather forecasts.