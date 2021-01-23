Chinese Mission to EU condemns European Parliament for interfering in Hong Kong affairs

The Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) condemned and opposed to a resolution adopted by the European Parliament, noting that "such a move grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Some MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) have confounded right and wrong by pushing for the adoption of the so-called resolution, a spokesperson for the Chinese mission said, adding that China strongly condemns and is firmly opposed to the move.

Denouncing claims of the resolution that the Hong Kong National Security Law contravenes the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the spokesperson underlined that the Chinese government governs Hong Kong in accordance with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), not the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"No country or organization has any right to meddle in Hong Kong affairs under the pretext of the Joint Declaration," added the spokesperson.

The Hong Kong National Security Law only targets criminal activities that seriously undermine national security, and has closed the legislative loopholes in terms of upholding national security in Hong Kong, noted the envoy, adding that the law represents a major step to improve the "One Country, Two Systems."

With the implementation of the law, peace and stability have been restored and justice upheld in the Hong Kong society, and the legitimate rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been better protected in a safer environment, said the spokesperson.

"These are undeniable facts," the spokesperson stressed.

"What I want to reiterate is that China is a country under the rule of law and that Hong Kong is a law-based society where all are equal before law. Laws must be observed and offences must be held accountable. This is basically what the rule of law is all about," stated the diplomat.

The spokesperson said the competent Chinese and HKSAR authorities penalize criminal activities in accordance with law, uphold the rule of law, fairness and justice, and safeguard China's sovereignty and security. "This is beyond reproach and should not be discredited."

Hong Kong affairs, including individual judicial cases and local elections, are entirely China's internal affairs. No foreign government, organization or individual has any right to interfere, according to the spokesperson.

"We urge the European Parliament to recognize the fact that Hong Kong has returned to China, abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, reject double standards, earnestly respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and immediately stop interfering in any format in China's internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs," stressed the envoy.