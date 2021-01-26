Italy says G20 to discuss extension of debt relief for poor countries
Italy aims to use its presidency of the Group of 20 major global economies to try to ensure further debt relief for poor countries, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Finance and Central Bank deputies are set to hold a virtual meeting on Jan. 25-26.
Italy took over the annual rotating presidency of the G20 on Dec. 1 and will look to build on a deal struck by major international creditors in April that was aimed at relieving the world’s poorest nations of debt payments.
