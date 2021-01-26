Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays
The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The letter adds to tension between the European Union and the U.S. drug-maker, which announced last week a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the bloc.
“The State Attorney General’s Office has sent Pfizer a formal notice to comply with its contractual obligations relating to its failure to deliver vaccine doses,” the special commissioner office said in a statement.
Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.
Latest
Body of one person recovered from rubble of destroyed house in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks new architecture of regional security in interview to Atlantic Council (VIDEO)
PACE welcomed trilateral statement putting end to Second Karabakh war - Secretary General of Council of Europe
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers determines priorities for 2021 upon president’s instructions (PHOTO)
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year
New opportunities with respect to new situation in region open wide doors to cooperation - President Aliyev
Cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir, future plans with respect to construction of power station already in very active phase - President of Azerbaijan
We will be very happy to see companies from Iran among companies who participate in reconstruction of liberated areas - President Aliyev