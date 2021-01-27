UK coronavirus-related deaths top 100,000
The number of people who died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in Britain has surpassed 100,000 after another 1,631 have been confirmed, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 100,162, the data showed.
Britain is the first European nation and the fifth country in the world to pass the grim landmark of 100,000 deaths, following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.
Another 20,089 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,689,746, according to official figures.
