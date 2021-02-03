We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says

Europe 3 February 2021 00:05 (UTC+04:00)
We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says

Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people against the new coronavirus by the end of the first quarter, Chancellor Angela Merkel told ARD television on Tuesday, in a defence of her government’s handling of the vaccine roll-out, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Berlin and the European Union have been under fire over their handling of vaccine deployment, with critics pointing to the faster pace in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of an EU failure.

“You could either say that we will already be able to vaccinate 10 million people using both vaccines in the first quarter, or others will say ‘only’ (10 million); but either way it will go up from there,” she said.

Germany has a total population of around 83 million.

Among reasons for the delay was the EU’s decision not to follow Britain in seeking emergency approval for the first vaccine, developed by Germany’s BioNTech, but Merkel said this had been the right choice given the need to maintain public trust.

Surveys show people in several EU countries, including France and Germany, are less willing to take vaccines than in Britain, with some believing them dangerous.

Even in the most pessimistic scenario, in which no further vaccines were approved, Germany would be able to offer its entire adult population a jab by the end of the summer, Merkel said, adding that things could move further still.

Mentioning reports on Tuesday that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine had performed well in trials, Merkel said any vaccine that gained approval from the European Medicines Agency would be welcome in Germany.

“I have spoken to the Russian president (Vladimir Putin) about this, we have seen good data today about the Russian vaccine,” she added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Hotel occupancy in Azerbaijan's districts peaked after traffic resumption
Hotel occupancy in Azerbaijan's districts peaked after traffic resumption
Uzbekistan eyes developing industrial tourism
Uzbekistan eyes developing industrial tourism
Australia reopens New Zealand 'travel bubble' after no new COVID-19 cases
Australia reopens New Zealand 'travel bubble' after no new COVID-19 cases
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian Minister says rising trend of prices has slowed down Business 00:09
We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says Europe 00:05
Qatar reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 152,095 in total Arab World 2 February 23:32
Integration issues between EAEU entrepreneurs discussed in Kyrgyzstan's Osh Kyrgyzstan 2 February 23:04
Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine Other News 2 February 22:37
Mutated coronavirus prompts 2nd tests in Turkey Turkey 2 February 22:15
Georgia reveals volume of exported clementines Business 2 February 22:13
Iran plans to achieve big economic development Finance 2 February 22:11
Azerbaijani soldiers successfully complete two-week course in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 2 February 22:10
Total COVID-19 fines in Israel surpass 100 mln USD Israel 2 February 21:39
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 3.58 million, reports WHO Other News 2 February 21:08
Private sector share in financing Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to be increased Economy 2 February 21:05
Azerbaijani president appoints new head of Sumgayit Main Department of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription Politics 2 February 21:01
Iran supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in Second Karabakh War says Ambassador Politics 2 February 21:01
Azerbaijan determines form of management of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Politics 2 February 20:59
Azerbaijani districts to have level of well-being comparable to Baku Economy 2 February 20:58
Ukraine’s import of Azerbaijani products up during 2020 Business 2 February 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district prosecutor's office disseminates information in connection with explosion of civilians on mine Society 2 February 20:00
Charter of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan approved Politics 2 February 19:59
ANAMA, Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeal to population (VIDEO) Society 2 February 19:58
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alagurshag village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 February 19:57
New fields may be discovered in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 2 February 19:56
Iran's relation with Caucasus region to improve transit connection Transport 2 February 19:34
Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN on national and regional levels discussed Turkmenistan 2 February 19:12
Deposits existing before 1993 to be first diagnosed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 2 February 19:04
Project of school in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to be ready soon - Deputy chairman of Turkish party Politics 2 February 18:49
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions short-term bonds Finance 2 February 18:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth Politics 2 February 18:45
Azerbaijan’s shares details of mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 2 February 18:32
More steps will be taken to improve and modernize health care system - President of Azerbaijan Politics 2 February 18:32
Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted by taking preventive measures in fight against pandemic from early days - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:15
Medical examination of 5 million people at expense of state requires great organizational and financial resources - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:14
COVID-related situation is under control - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:12
President Aliyev says there must be public control over restoration work in liberated Shusha Politics 2 February 18:12
It is not ruled out that fight for vaccines will intensify, which may lead to very tragic consequences - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:11
If developed countries can't share these vaccines fairly and make mutual accusations, then what should other countries do? - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:09
President Aliyev criticizes companies running 'after cheap popularity' Politics 2 February 18:08
I have declared Shusha cultural capital, not capital of officials - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:08
Those who run after cheap popularity experience bitter end - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:03
Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil - President Aliyev Politics 2 February 17:59
Azerbaijan's Azergold predicts amount of net profit for 2021 Business 2 February 17:58
Azerbaijan discloses number of hectares sown with wheat in Aghdam district Economy 2 February 17:58
Azerbaijan entering qualitatively new strategic stage Politics 2 February 17:57
Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region - one of most brilliant in Turkic world - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Politics 2 February 17:55
Azerbaijan confirms 332 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 2 February 17:53
Kazakhstan allocates land for int'l trade center construction with Uzbekistan Business 2 February 17:50
Uzbekistan publishes first ever ESG report Uzbekistan 2 February 17:42
Daily average price for RON-80 gasoline in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 2 February 17:35
Share of alternative, renewable energies in primary consumption to be raised in Azerbaijan Economy 2 February 17:34
School to be built in Shusha to correspond to history, culture of city - Turkish official Society 2 February 17:33
Azerbaijan's Depository Center names volume of January coupon payments on bonds Finance 2 February 17:32
Kazakhstan to approve national development plan Kazakhstan 2 February 17:30
Azerbaijan's existing financial capabilities achieve record level Economy 2 February 17:29
Iran's CBI discloses number of exchanged checks Finance 2 February 17:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 2 February 17:20
KAZLOGISTICS talks joint memorandum of Turkmen-Kazakh transport companies Transport 2 February 17:04
UNESCO avoids investigating Armenian war crimes in previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan - analysis Politics 2 February 17:00
Hotel occupancy in Azerbaijan's districts peaked after traffic resumption Tourism 2 February 16:55
Iran's parliament denies gov't budget project for next year Finance 2 February 16:50
Iran starts importing bananas - in return for export of apples Business 2 February 16:41
Uzbek cement plant increases its net profit Uzbekistan 2 February 16:36
India-Japan cyber cooperation: From strength to strength Other News 2 February 16:34
Trade volume between Uzbekistan and Turkey in 2020 revealed Business 2 February 16:34
Russia approves order allowing flights from two cities to Azerbaijan Economy 2 February 16:33
Salaries to increase in Azerbaijan Politics 2 February 16:31
Iranian public sector's debt to Central Bank increases Finance 2 February 16:26
Azerbaijan completely clears 5 villages of Aghdam district of mines Azerbaijan 2 February 16:24
Tesla to recall 134,951 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators US 2 February 16:20
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates Other News 2 February 16:19
Azerbaijan enters Russia’s TOP 5 grain importers Business 2 February 16:16
Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine US 2 February 16:04
Georgia reveals volume of exported potatoes Business 2 February 16:03
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan adopt joint action plan for construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway Transport 2 February 16:02
National priorities for social and economic development "Azerbaijan - 2030" approved Politics 2 February 15:59
Renaissance Capital talks Inflation rate in Azerbaijan during 2020 Finance 2 February 15:59
Uzbekistan to launch electronic system to accept applications from manufacturers Uzbekistan 2 February 15:48
Kazakhstan launches new government database of construction projects Business 2 February 15:45
Kazakhstan boosts agricultural goods exports to EAEU member states Business 2 February 15:42
Impossible Foods cuts faux meat prices by 20% at grocery stores US 2 February 15:41
EBRD to provide advisory services to Georgian SMEs Business 2 February 15:39
Kazakhstan eyes boosting renewables capacities via several projects Oil&Gas 2 February 15:36
Liquidity in Iran increases Finance 2 February 15:36
UNESCO once again demonstrates unwillingness to meet modern realities - Russian expert Politics 2 February 15:36
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 2 February 15:34
Georgia to be among 18 countries that receive Pfizer vaccine shortly Georgia 2 February 15:25
Strategy of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025 to be prepared Politics 2 February 15:21
Iran appoints first chairman to Committee for Trade Development with Azerbaijan Finance 2 February 15:21
Sweden reveals volume of its bilateral support to Georgia Business 2 February 15:20
New project to encourage SME development, foreign investments in Azerbaijan Economy 2 February 15:18
Volume of hazelnut exported from Georgia up Business 2 February 15:17
Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports talks about activity related to revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 2 February 15:16
Kazakhstan identifying new approaches to regulating gas market Oil&Gas 2 February 14:57
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical supplies Tenders 2 February 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 2 Society 2 February 14:56
Iran's EIKO asks gov't not to delay import of COVID-19 vaccine Society 2 February 14:50
Parliament raises Iran's gov't oil revenues Oil&Gas 2 February 14:50
Iran's Rouhani slams changes in structure of next year's budget bill Finance 2 February 14:50
Completion date of Georgian Nenskra HPP delayed Oil&Gas 2 February 14:49
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania exceed 105 M euros Oil&Gas 2 February 14:49
Tajikistan keeps restrictions on electricity export to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 2 February 14:48
All news