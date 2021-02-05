Several injured after gas explosion in southern Germany
Several people have been injured after a gas explosion in Memmingen in southern Germany, daily Bild reported on Friday, citing a police spokesman, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The paper said a further explosion could not be ruled out.
The Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper said the explosion occurred at the offices of the German Red Cross around 0500 GMT on Friday, adding that police evacuated the area and that five people were injured, but most of them only slightly.
The explosion was probably due to a defect gas line under the street where the building was located, the paper cited police as saying.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
Latest
ADA University in partnership with University of Kent, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and British Council launch second year of Creating Enterprise: Business Start-up Journey-Azerbaijan/UK project
Growth in currency sales at Azerbaijani auctions in January stipulated by short-term surge in household demand - Gazprombank
Plan for restoration and development of water sector complexes in liberated lands submitted to Azerbaijani government
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev
Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan
I want to appeal to citizens of Azerbaijan, ask them not to travel to liberated lands without permission, illegally - President Aliyev