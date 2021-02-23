Continental invests in object recognition start-up
German automotive parts maker Continental AG said on Tuesday it had acquired a minority stake in German-U.S. start-up Recogni, as it deepens its expertise in autonomous driving technology, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The start-up is working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence, Continental said, adding that it expects chip architecture rollout production in 2026.
Financial details were not disclosed.