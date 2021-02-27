UK records another 7,434 coronavirus cases, 290 deaths

Another 7,434 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,170,519, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 290 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 122,705. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest figures were revealed as more than 19.6 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Britain's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, remains unchanged at between 0.6 and 0.9, the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) announced Friday.