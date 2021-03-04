UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

Europe 4 March 2021 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain’s divorce deal.

“I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable,” Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

He added that he had not seen which Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups had said they were temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal.

President Aliyev gives speech at virtual Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization
Ensuring security in Karabakh our top priority - Turkish president
Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN sec-gen disseminated as document of organization
