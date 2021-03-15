Roche agrees to buy GenMark diagnostics in $1.8 billion deal

Roche said on Monday it would buy GenMark Diagnostics, a U.S.-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests in a $1.8 billion deal, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Roche said it would fully acquire GenMark at a price of $24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. The price represented a premium of 43% on GenMark’s closing share price on Feb. 10, before media speculation about a deal emerged, Roche said.