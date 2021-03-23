Number of coronavirus deaths surpasses 25,000 in the Czech Republic

The number of deaths in the Czech Republic due to complication caused by coronavirus reached 25,055. The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that over the past day, 143 patients with COVID-19 have died. More than 1,000 coronavirus patients have died in the past week, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the Czech Republic, 8,167 coronavirus cases were detected over the past day, which is 5,794 more than in the previous 24 hours. In the country with population of 10.7 mln people, the total number of cases reached 1,475,538, while 1,276,488 people have recovered. At the moment, 173,995 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, 8,545 people have been hospitalized, about 2,000 of them are in serious condition.

Vaccination against coronavirus began in the Czech Republic on December 27, 2020. So far, 1,378,657 residents were vaccinated with a single dose. 371,235 of them underwent a full vaccination cycle. The country receives vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

From October 5, 2020, an emergency regime has been in force in the Czech Republic.

