UK records another 4,654 coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Another 4,654 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,337,696, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The country also reported another 23 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,615. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 30.4 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

The latest figures came as two households or groups of up to six are now allowed to meet outside, including in private gardens, and outdoor team sports are reopening from Monday.