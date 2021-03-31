France confirms 30,702 new COVID-19 cases as tighter restrictions loom

France registered 30,702 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total count above 4.5 million. The country's hospitals are nearing the breaking point and a third nationwide confinement is very much on the cards, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a single day, 188 people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 28,510. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 5,072 resuscitation beds, the largest number since mid-November 2020, when the country entered its second confinement.

A total of 95,337 people have died of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak. The death toll was 360 on Monday and 381 on Tuesday.

Unlike its European neighbors, France has refrained from imposing a third full lockdown and kept schools open, but a night-time curfew has been in force since Jan. 16.

In the country's high risk zones, non-essential shops are closed, people are asked to work from home and travel to other regions is banned.