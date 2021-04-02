UK records another 4,479 coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

Another 4,479 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,350,266, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 51 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,764. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 31.1 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures.

Earlier Thursday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged the public to be cautious about coronavirus as they enjoy the good weather.

"Enjoy the sunshine, by all means, but nobody's safe from this virus until we can make everybody safe," he told Sky News.