UK records another 2,491 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths
Another 2,491 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,378,305, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also reported another 38 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,161. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
According to government figures, more than 500 genomically confirmed cases of the variant related to South Africa have been detected in Britain.
More than 32.3 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.
