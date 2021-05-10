UK records another 1,770 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Another 1,770 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,434,860, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another two coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,605. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 35.3 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce that the next stage of lifting lockdown will go ahead as planned on May 17, according to British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove.

Johnson will give the green light on Monday, allowing people to meet inside and for indoor hospitality to resume in just over a week's time, Gove told Sky News.

"Thanks to the success of the UK vaccination program and also the good sense of people across the UK we can progressively relax measures," he said.

"I anticipate that the prime minister tomorrow (Monday) will signal that we can enter the next stage of relaxation in England on May 17 and as the transport secretary indicated yesterday that means also that some of the rules on international travel are changing as well," he added.

The British government on Friday announced a "green list" of countries from which travellers are not required to quarantine upon return to England.

Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand are among 12 countries and regions on the "green list" of travel destinations from May 17 for people in England.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.