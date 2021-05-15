Romania to ease COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday

Europe 15 May 2021 03:18 (UTC+04:00)
Romania to ease COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said the government made a decision on Friday to gradually ease the country's coronavirus-related restrictions starting from today, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of Saturday, the night curfew will be lifted, and the mandatory mask rules will only be applied in closed public spaces and crowded open public spaces, including markets, public transport stations and workplace.

Meanwhile, restrictions on store opening hours will also be lifted, and the closing time of restaurants, bars and cafes will be extended from the current 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. local time, said Citu.

Outdoor sports competitions could take place with up to 25 percent of total seating capacity, while shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events in the open space can be attended by a maximum of 500 people, with at least two square meters of space for each person, said the prime minister.

He stressed that participants in the above activities must wear masks, have been fully vaccinated for over 10 days and have a negative RT-PCR or antigen test finished within specified time.

The pandemic situation has improved recently in Romania. The authorities attributed it to stricter control measures and intensified vaccination.

The latest official statistics showed that, as of Friday, a total of 6,519,397 vaccine doses have been administered since the country started vaccination campaign in late last December.

Currently, vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are being used in Romania.

Globally, 284 candidate vaccines are still being developed -- 100 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Friday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Commission for Crimes in Karabakh to politically, legally assess Armenian aggression
Commission for Crimes in Karabakh to politically, legally assess Armenian aggression
Liberated lands of Azerbaijan already have good mobile signal - Russian 'Izvestia'
Liberated lands of Azerbaijan already have good mobile signal - Russian 'Izvestia'
Important to know where mines are on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Lithuanian FM
Important to know where mines are on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Lithuanian FM
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Romania to ease COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday Europe 03:18
U.S. city Columbus agrees to pay 10 mln USD to family of unarmed black man killed by police US 02:26
3 rockets fired from Syria toward Israel Arab World 01:37
Indonesia reports 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, 107 new deaths Other News 00:49
Turkey reports over 14 400 COVID-19 cases) Turkey 14 May 23:58
New project 'Log in Georgia' to give access to high-speed internet to people in rural areas ICT 14 May 23:52
Head of Kazakhstan holds meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Kazakhstan 14 May 23:49
Lithuanian company launches innovative complex solution in Azerbaijan's financial sector Economy 14 May 23:40
5.2 mln Ethiopians in restive northern region need food aid - UN Other News 14 May 23:05
Improved coronavirus conditions lead to further relaxation of restrictions in Cyprus Europe 14 May 22:19
Israel's annual inflation up 0.8 pct, highest in nearly 2 years Finance 14 May 21:21
Chairs of Azerbaijani Parliament, Turkish National Assembly talk issues of mutual interest Politics 14 May 20:40
COVID-19 kills 202 more Iranians over past 24 hours Society 14 May 20:39
Lithuania gifts 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Georgia Georgia 14 May 20:26
Turkey to gradually relax COVID-19 measures, normalcy in June Turkey 14 May 20:21
President Tokayev receives Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Kazakhstan 14 May 20:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made another post from Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 May 19:23
Germany's COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 100 for first time in two months Europe 14 May 18:46
Georgia updates environmental targets with support from EU4Climate project Business 14 May 18:01
Azerbaijani FM, high-ranked EU official discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation Politics 14 May 17:55
Extra costs to air fares for PCR testing almost double flight cost - IATA Transport 14 May 17:45
SOCAR to supply Rosneft’s oil products to Baltic states, Ukraine, Poland Oil&Gas 14 May 17:27
Google leads U.S. business push to preserve work permits for H-1B spouses US 14 May 17:20
Production of electric cars in Iran needs more motivation - ministry official Business 14 May 17:05
Azerbaijan, US exchange views on Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation Politics 14 May 17:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 14 Society 14 May 16:56
Georgia negotiating with South African, Polish companies to manufacture military UAVs Business 14 May 16:53
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine expected to be delivered to India by end of the week Russia 14 May 16:53
London May cocoa expiry sees 72,230 tonnes tendered Europe 14 May 16:52
Azerbaijan confirms 326 more COVID-19 cases, 1,262 recoveries Society 14 May 16:50
Azerbaijan names date of issuing tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku Society 14 May 16:01
Afghan president calls Azerbaijani president Politics 14 May 15:55
Wizz Air joins airlines cancelling Tel Aviv flights Europe 14 May 15:36
Georgia receives financing from WB toward cost of energy supply reliability Oil&Gas 14 May 15:28
More Azerbaijani enterprises to export tomatoes to Russia Economy 14 May 15:16
'Lancet report on India COVID-19 response another attempt to undermine developing country's ability to challenge big pharma's monopoly' Other News 14 May 14:40
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender to buy station for wells management Tenders 14 May 14:25
Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14 May 14:15
Azerbaijani MoD names number of commissioned military units in liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 14 May 13:54
Total assets of INPEX rise in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 14 May 13:45
INPEX sees decrease in net natural gas sales Oil&Gas 14 May 13:09
INPEX Corporation increases net sales of crude oil Oil&Gas 14 May 13:03
Turkish company Chalik Holding to build new wind farm in Georgia Oil&Gas 14 May 12:47
No oil deliveries planned from Azerbaijan to Belarus in May Oil&Gas 14 May 12:46
Revenues of Azerbaijan State Maritime Agency decrease Economy 14 May 12:40
Kazakhstan's ERG eyeing more investments into future projects Business 14 May 12:37
Kazakhstan sees decrease in trade with Netherlands Business 14 May 12:36
Kazakhstan, France discuss fuel energy cooperation prospects Oil&Gas 14 May 12:35
Georgia reports 1,390 new cases of coronavirus for May 14 Georgia 14 May 12:31
France's Macron to go down in history as killer of OSCE Minsk Group Politics 14 May 12:20
Airbnb bookings jump 52% as vaccinations spur vacation rental demand Europe 14 May 11:54
SOCAR ready to share capacity of Southern Gas Corridor with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14 May 11:53
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Hungary Business 14 May 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 14 May 11:43
Russian IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan soon Transport 14 May 11:01
Zulfiya Khanbabayeva to be the next narrator of Nar's ‘Reading hour’ project (PHOTO) Society 14 May 10:59
Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 bln, beats estimates US 14 May 10:31
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for pipeline maintenance Tenders 14 May 10:30
Georgia reveals rating of its largest wine and spirits companies Business 14 May 10:30
Georgian Geofresh company eyes Europe, Dubai to expand exports Business 14 May 10:11
Georgian Adjara creating new platform for tourism development Tourism 14 May 10:09
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Tuzla port Turkey 14 May 10:09
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo handled through Bartin port Turkey 14 May 10:06
Sweden, WB supporting Georgia by addressing wastewater treatment challenges Construction 14 May 09:55
IMF underlines successfully completed four-year extended program in Georgia Finance 14 May 09:37
Georgia considers opening of land borders Transport 14 May 09:26
UN Secretary General calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza Strip and Israel World 14 May 08:58
Kazakhstan requires sustainable management practices for natural resources - UNIDO Business 14 May 08:26
Iran’s FM meets with Spanish counterpart Iran 14 May 08:11
Kazakhstan reports 2,549 more COVID-19 cases, total at 353,140 Kazakhstan 14 May 07:52
Turkey reports 11,534 new COVID-19 cases, 5,083,996 in total Turkey 14 May 07:37
6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 14 May 07:17
Colonial Pipeline restarts entire pipeline system - company statement US 14 May 06:29
Hamas launches 100 more missiles in direction of Ashkelon Other News 14 May 05:44
More than 745,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours - WHO World 14 May 05:04
UN Security Council to hold open session on Israel and Gaza Strip on May 16 World 14 May 04:03
Oil prices drop as U.S. pipeline resumes operations Oil&Gas 14 May 02:57
Latvia eases entry rules for vaccinated travelers Other News 14 May 01:55
Three rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, no damage -Israeli military Arab World 14 May 00:58
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.66 mln Other News 14 May 00:04
Over 500 residential buildings razed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip Other News 13 May 23:22
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 13 May 23:14
China's Qinghai donates anti-pandemic supplies to Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 13 May 22:39
Azerbaijani FM talks tension on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Politics 13 May 22:32
Georgian's commercial banks see increase in number of total loans Finance 13 May 21:58
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 13 May 21:26
Overseas election headquarters established at Iran’s foreign ministry Iran 13 May 21:22
Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives Other News 13 May 21:14
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 13 Society 13 May 20:37
Azerbaijan confirms 509 more COVID-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries Society 13 May 20:35
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 Turkish provinces in a week Turkey 13 May 19:57
Tajikistan delegation to visit Uzbekistan on May 14 Uzbekistan 13 May 19:13
Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify Other News 13 May 19:03
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn World 13 May 18:43
Azerbaijani president got touched by National leader Heydar Aliyev's words about Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 13 May 18:09
Azerbaijani president once again says at Jidir Plain in Shusha - Karabakh is Azerbaijan! (VIDEO) Politics 13 May 18:04
EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India Europe 13 May 17:51
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall US 13 May 17:47
Gaza flare-up further weakens shekel Israel 13 May 17:30
Georgia increases aviation fuel imports Oil&Gas 13 May 17:21
All news