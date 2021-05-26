Slovak authorities approve use of Sputnik V vaccine

The government of Slovakia approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Vaccination with Sputnik V is scheduled to start in Slovakia on June 7 at the earliest. The Ministry of health is preparing the relevant resolution in this regard.

The first batch of the Sputnik V was delivered to Slovakia on March 1. The list of vaccination centers where the Russian vaccine will be available for vaccination will appear in the country in the coming days.