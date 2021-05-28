Germany launches field trial for digital vaccination certificate

A field trial of Germany's digital vaccination certificate "CovPass" was launched in selected vaccination centers, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It was important to establish "what already works well and what can possibly work even better" regarding operations and the technical implementation, said Gottfried Ludewig, head of the ministry's digital department, at a press conference.

Based on the results of the field trial, there would be another round of assessment, but the vaccination certificate, in paper or digital format, should be available in Germany by the end of June at the latest, according to Ludewig.

A new European Union (EU) regulation introducing a COVID-19 certificate in order to enable people in Europe to travel more easily is set to enter into force on July 1.