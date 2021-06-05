Switzerland to issue COVID-19 certificates

Certificates for COVID-19, both in electronic and paper forms, will be issued from June 7 onwards and the complete system surrounding certificates should be ready by the end of June, the Swiss Federal Council declared Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As the ordinance forming the legal basis of COVID-19 certificates was approved Friday, the Swiss government declared in a statement that they will be introduced gradually ahead of next week.

They will be issued to anyone who has been vaccinated, tested negative or can prove that they have recovered from COVID-19.

Electronic certificates will include a storage app, COVID Certificate, and a checking app used to scan the QR code present both on electronic and paper certificates.

The QR code, the Swiss government assured, would be "forgery-proof" and installed with an electronic signature of the Confederation, to ensure a "high level" of data protection.