UK's Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain this week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The German leader will meet the 95-year-old British monarch on Friday, the same day as she is to visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers official country residence.
Merkel, who has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for the last 16 years but is not running for another term in a September election, is also to visit U.S. President Joe Biden on July 15.
Latest
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses gratitude to Hungary for assistance in demining liberated lands (PHOTO)
Extraordinary plenary meeting of NAM group under UNESCO held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenia and German company polluting Okhchuchay River on catastrophic scale - Azerbaijani ecology ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Work must be conducted not only on restoration, but also on sustainable dev't of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - minister
Scale of destructions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is extremely great - Karabakh Revival Fund chairman
Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues, Covid During Meet With Counterparts From US, Other Countries