UK reports another 44,104 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 44,104 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,563,006, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 73 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,896. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has had to self-isolate after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The news came two hours after the Labour leader attended the Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament, for PMQs (Prime Minister's Questions), during which Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke virtually from his own period of self-isolation at his Chequers country residence.

England lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

Meanwhile, over 39,000 care home residents died with coronavirus in England in the year from April 10, 2020 to March 31, 2021, according to figures from the Care Quality Commission.

The highest number of deaths in a single care home was 44, the data showed.

More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 69 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.