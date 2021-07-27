AerCap wins unconditional EU okay for $30 bln GE deal
EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday approved without conditions Irish aircraft leasing company AerCap's $30 billion bid for General Electric's aircraft leasing business, according to a filing on the European Commission website, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The deal between the world's two largest aircraft leasing companies would create a new financing giant and the largest buyer of jetliners built by planemakers Airbus and Boeing.
The European Commission said it did not see any competition issues, confirming a Reuters story last week.
Latest
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AK Parti (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion