Portugal to ease COVID-19 restrictions in phases

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday a gradual withdrawal of COVID-19 restrictive measures as the level of transmission in the country is decreasing in recent weeks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

After a meeting of the Portuguese Council of Ministers, Costa said here at a press conference that the "liberation" will take place in three phases, with the first starting on Aug. 1, ending the curfew.

"We will eliminate the time limitations of activities in general, with commerce, restaurants, and shows being able to resume their normal hours until 2:00 am," he said.

Costa explained that the digital immunization certificate or negative tests for COVID-19 will be required to enter closed spaces on weekends and holidays as well as to access tourist accommodations.

The second phase will begin in September, when 70 percent of the Portuguese population is projected to have full vaccination, which will determine the end of the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces, as well as a 75 percent capacity at ceremonies, meetings and shows.

The third phase will start in October, allowing for the reopening of bars and nightclubs, and an end to indoor capacity limitations, provided that digital COVID certificates or negative tests for COVID-19 are presented.