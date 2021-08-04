UK reports another 29,312 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 29,312 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,952,756, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 119 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,000. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) advised that all 16 to 17-year-olds in Britain should be offered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pending further evidence on effectiveness and safety in this age group, a second vaccine dose is anticipated to be offered later to increase the level of protection and contribute towards longer term protection, according to the JCVI.

"Today's advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) means more young people aged 16 and over can benefit from COVID-19 vaccines. I have accepted their expert recommendations and I have asked the NHS (National Health Service) to prepare to vaccinate those eligible as soon as possible," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid in a statement released Wednesday.

"COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 60,000 lives and prevented 22 million infections in England alone. They are building a wall of defence against the virus and are the best way to protect people from serious illness. I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for both their jabs as quickly as possible," said Javid.

More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 73 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.