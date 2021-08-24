Hungary ready to make 15-year contract with Gazprom in fall

A new long-term contract on supplies of Russian natural gas to Hungary can be signed with Gazprom this fall and will enable strengthening the national energy security, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday at a joint press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Our long-term contract on natural gas supplies from Russia will expire soon and we are ready to make a new long-term agreement with Gazprom," the Foreign Minister said. "We are now at the closing stage of preparation of this document and we will discuss the last details on Monday in St. Petersburg with chief executive of Gazprom Alexei Miller. I believe we will be able to enter into the 15-year long-term agreement with good, acceptable conditions, to support the national energy security," Szijjarto noted.