Finland further lifts restrictions against COVID-19

As of Sept. 1, Finland will no longer require visitors arriving from "non-high-risk" countries and areas to present a negative COVID-19 test or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Finnish government said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the release, in "non-high-risk" countries and areas the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low. These include Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan, Malta, Hungary, New Zealand, Poland and the Vatican, as well as some municipalities of Norway and Sweden.

Visitors arriving in Finland from other countries and areas will still be required to present a reliable certificate of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months, proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken before arrival.

The new decree will remain in force until Oct. 15, 2021. The list of countries and areas and the overall epidemiological situation will be reviewed every two weeks, the government said.