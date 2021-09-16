UK PM Johnson reshuffles his top team to focus on post-COVID rebuild

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his senior ministers on Wednesday, appointing his party's first female foreign secretary, as he urged his government to get on with the job of tackling economic inequality after COVID-19, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ending regional inequality is key to the agenda set in 2019 when Johnson won the biggest Conservative Party parliamentary majority since Margaret Thatcher. But the issue has been eclipsed by COVID-19 and headlines about ministerial gaffes.

The replacement of Dominic Raab with former trade minister Liz Truss at the Foreign Office underlined the rationale behind the reshuffle - move those whose blunders have buffeted the government and promote those who have avoided crises.

"The Cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country. We will build back better from the pandemic and deliver on your priorities," Johnson said on Twitter.

"Now let’s get on with the job."