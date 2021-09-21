Saipem signs deal to set up newco with Saudi Aramco

Italian energy services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said it signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to look into setting up a company to do engineering and construction (E&C) work in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In a statement Saipem said the new company would carry out E&C activity in the energy and infrastructure industrial sector.

The agreement, signed on September 7, is part of Saudi Aramco's Namaat Investment Industrial Program.