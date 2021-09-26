SDP's candidate for Chancellor says Germans want change

At this point it is already clear that the yet-to-be counted votes cast in Sunday's Bundestag elections are a sure sign Germans wish to see power change hands, the candidate for the federal chancellor's seat from the Social-Democratic Party, Olaf Scholz, has said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I am glad the people of this country have made their choice," he said, adding that the Social Democrats' estimated result was a "great success'." "Many ticked the SDPG box, because they want a change of government, because they want Olaf Scholz to be their Chancellor. Let us wait the official returns and then get down to business."

Both the conservative block of the Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union are likely to get 25% of the votes each, according to exit polls conducted by the television channel ADR. This is the conservatives' worst result ever. The television broadcaster ZDF says that according to its own interviews of voters at the doors of polling stations, the SDPG has a slight advantage over the CDU/CSU - 25.7% against 24.6%. The results are prone to further adjustments. Early official returns will be released in the early hours of Monday, and the final returns, in two weeks' time.