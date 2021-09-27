UK records another 32,417 coronavirus cases

Another 32,417 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,664,230, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 58 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,168. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its clinical care guidance to include the drugs casirivimab and imdevimab, produced by Regeneron, for treatment of non-severe COVID-19 patients who are at highest risk of hospitalization.

Meanwhile, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said that COVID-19 still posed a risk to the country.

He urged the public to listen to health experts, saying: "If your gaming PC develops a fault, don't take it to a plumber and ask them to fix it."

On Friday, official figures showed that the country's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, fell slightly to between 0.8 and one. The R number indicates the average number of people each COVID-positive person goes on to infect.

An R value between 0.8 and one means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 10 other people.

More than 89 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.