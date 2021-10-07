Gas prices in Europe renew skyrocketing spike past $1,200
Gas price on the ICE exchange started to grow once again after falling below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters and has already surpassed $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Earlier on Thursday, the futures price dropped from $1,250 to $973 per $1,000 cubic meters. However, the growing dynamics returned later and by 13:40 Moscow time, the price for November TTF futures exceeded $1,220 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The high volatility of prices on the European gas market is associated with low reserves of gas storage facilities ahead of winter.
