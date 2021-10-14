Spain September final CPI at 4.0%, the fastest pace in 13 years
Spanish national consumer prices rose 4.0% year-on-year in September, the fastest pace since September 2008, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Thursday, compared to 3.3% in August and in line with a Reuters poll forecast, Trend reports.
Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 4.0% from a year earlier, also a 13-year record high, up from 3.3% in August and in line with the Reuters forecast.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.0% year on year, compared to a reading of 0.7% a month earlier.
