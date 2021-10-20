French express parcel firm Geopost acquires 20.15% stake in Dubai's Aramex
GeoPost, the express parcel arm of French Groupe La Poste, has acquired a 20.15% stake in Dubai-listed courier firm Aramex, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The French express logistics firm acquired about 295 million shares in Aramex, valuing the deal at 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.18 million), a filing on the Dubai Financial Market showed.
