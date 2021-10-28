EU top court fines Poland 1 mln euros per day amid legal row

The top court of the European Union (EU) on Wednesday fined Poland one million euros (1.16 million U.S. dollars) per day for ignoring an EU ruling that called for the suspension of the country's Supreme Court disciplinary chamber, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision by the Court of Justice of the EU (ECJ) is the latest episode of a clash between Poland and the EU institutions over the rule of law.

The European Commission had requested the financial penalty until the Polish government acts to improve the functioning of the Polish Supreme Court and suspends new laws deemed to undermine judicial independence.

The bone of contention is the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, which has the power to discipline judges. Some Polish judges view the chamber as a tool to pressure judges to rule in favor of the governing authorities.