UK records another 33,865 new coronavirus cases

Another 33,865 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,130,857, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported a further 293 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 140,964. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 9,538 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Britain.

The latest data came as more than 50 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Britain.

The overall number of first doses is 50,025,020, which is the equivalent of 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in the country.

Meanwhile, more than 79 percent have received both doses and more than 14 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the latest figures showed.

According to figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) released Tuesday, of all deaths registered in the week ending

Oct. 22, 974 involved COVID-19, 82 more than the previous week.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.