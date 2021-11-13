Dutch return to partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar

The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said restrictions that the Dutch people had thought had ended for good were being re-imposed for three weeks.

Supermarkets and non-essential retailers will also close earlier and social distancing measures will be re-imposed. The government recommended that no more than four visitors be received at home, effective immediately.

Cafes and nightclubs will have to close at 8 pm from Saturday.

"Tonight we are bringing a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching measures," Rutte said in a televised address on Friday evening. "The virus is everywhere and needs to be combated everywhere."