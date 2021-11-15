Gas prices in Europe surpass $950 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe surpassed $950 per 1,000 cubic meters early on Monday, according to data from the ICE exchange, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of the December futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $951 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 80 euro per MWh.

The growth in prices has currently slowed down to $930 per 1,000 cubic meters.