Gas prices in Europe surpass $950 per 1,000 cubic meters
The price of gas in Europe surpassed $950 per 1,000 cubic meters early on Monday, according to data from the ICE exchange, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The price of the December futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $951 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 80 euro per MWh.
The growth in prices has currently slowed down to $930 per 1,000 cubic meters.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
Latest
IBF forum in Baku to discuss crucial investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey - SMBDA's chief
Baku Higher Oil School hosts regular meeting of ‘Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan’ project (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's security forces should be more involved in ensuring security of Lachin corridor - Russian analyst
Awarding President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Supreme Order of Turkic World is important event of VIII summit of Turkic Council - Kazakh professor
Upcoming International Business Forum in Baku aimed at presenting Azerbaijan’s investment potential (PHOTO)