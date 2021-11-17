Number of COVID-19 fatalities in Europe increases by 5% over week — WHO

Over 2.1 mln people have contracted the coronavirus infection in the European region during the past week, more than 28,000 died. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new infections in Europe has increased by 8% over the past seven days, while the number of fatalities has grown by 5%, and in general the incidence worldwide has increased by 6%, with the total number of fatalities increasing by 1%, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"During the week 8 to 14 November 2021, the increasing trend in new global weekly cases continued, with over 3.3 million new cases reported - a 6% increase as compared to the previous week," according to the WHO’s COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update. The number of fatalities has increased by 1%, amounting almost to 50,000.

Over the past week, Europe has recorded 64% of all the infections worldwide (2,145,966) and 57% of fatalities (28,304). During the last seven days, the incidence has also increased in America (by 8%) and the Western Pacific region (by 6%). A decrease was documented in Africa (by 33%), the Eastern Mediterranean (by 9%) and Southeast Asia (by 3%). The number of fatalities has particularly substantially decreased in the Eastern Mediterranean (by 14%), while an increase was recorded in Africa (by 3%) and Southeast Asia (by 1%).

According to the document, over the period of November 8-14, 3,346,517 infections and 49,584 deaths have been detected worldwide. The highest number of weekly infections was reported by the US (550,684), followed by Russia (275,579), Germany (254,436), the UK (252,905) and Turkey (180,167).

According to the WHO, the prevailing Delta strain has been detected in 99.7% of tests over the past 60 days.

The organization’s data indicates that, as of November 16, 253,640,693 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,104,899 patients died.