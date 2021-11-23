British public report 10,000 suspected terrorist activities in 2021: police

Around 10,000 calls were made to counter terrorism police in 2021, one of the capital's top cops said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Around a fifth of reports from the public provided useful intelligence, which helped counter terrorism investigations, London Metropolitan Police special operations chief Matt Twist said.

Following recent acts of terrorism in Liverpool and Essex, the police has urged Londoners to be vigilant in crowded spaces as the busy festive season begins.

"It has been two years since we've been able to get together and enjoy London in all its festive glory with some degree of 'normality'," Twist said.

"Tragically, we've seen two terrorist attacks in Essex and Merseyside over the past few weeks, and as a result, the terrorism threat level has been raised from 'substantial' to 'severe'."