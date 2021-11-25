Croatian government approves purchase of French fighter jets

The Croatian government approved the purchase of 12 used French Rafale multi-role fighter planes on Wednesday amid the official visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 12 Rafale fighter jets, which include 10 single-seater and two two-seater fighter jets at a price of 999 million euros, will be paid in five installments from 2022 to 2026, according to Wednesday's government session that approved the purchase.

The deal came amid Macron's visit to Croatia starting from Wednesday evening, and this is the first visit by a French head of state since Croatia's independence in 1991.

As part of Macron's visit, Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic and his French counterpart Florence Parly will sign the arms deal on Thursday morning, believed to be the largest arms purchase since Croatia's independence.

Banozic said Wednesday the 12 French Rafale fighter jets were planes fully compatible with NATO standards that would be "sufficient for Croatia for 30 years or more."